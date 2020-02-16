eSwatini: Relatives of suspected Coronavirus patient tested

Health officials in eSwatini have taken blood samples from all known contacts of a woman suspected to be infected with Coronavirus and sent these for testing in neighbouring South Africa, APA learnt here on Sunday.Ministry of Health director of health services Vusi Magagula confirmed that family and friends of the woman had samples of blood drawn from them and taken to South Africa for laboratory tests.

“The patient has been kept in isolation at one of the country’s health facilities since February 14 when she was first attended to,” Magagula said.

South Africa offered its laboratory services to interested African countries about two weeks ago.