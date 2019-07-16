eSwatini reports one swine flu case

One person has been diagnosed with swine influenza in eSwatini, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday.Director of Health Services, Vusi Magagula said this was the fourth time that the country was faced with this scourge, following similar cases that were recorded in 2009, 2011 and 2017.

The last outbreak in 2017 saw 49 people diagnosed and treated of swine flu.

“There is no need to panic because the country is well prepared for this virus with enough stock of treatment drugs,” Magagula assured the nation.

The reported case comes in the wake of an outbreak in neighbouring South Africa, which has led to meat and animal imports between the two countries being banned indefinitely.

Symptoms of swine flu include diarrhoea, red eyes, chills, nausea, and sore throat.