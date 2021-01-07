eSwatini restricts gatherings, travel as COVID-19 cases surge

Published on 07.01.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

eSwatini has banned public gatherings and international travel for leisure purposes as part of a raft of coronavirus containment measures set to come into effective on Friday.Acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku announced on Thursday that all gatherings are now prohibited except for burials.

“Funerals are limited to two hours, with a maximum of 50 people,” Masuku said.

He said funeral wakes should not exceed three days, while memorial services would be banned until further notice.

“Burials beyond three days after death will require a permit.”

Foreign travel would strictly for medical attention, schooling, work and business purposes and not for tourism purposes.

No retailers would be allowed to operate beyond 6pm (1600 GMT), while liquor outlets would only open from Monday to Thursday between 11am and 4pm.

“These restrictions will be reviewed after 14 days or earlier if the situation deteriorates,” Masuku said.

The measures come as eSwatini has recently witnessed a surge in COVID-19 infections, with a total of 201 new cases recorded on Wednesday alone, bringing the total to around 10,540 and 261 deaths since March 2020.