eSwatini rolls out competency based Grade 1 curriculum

As schools reopen on Tuesday, first year pupils in eSwatini will be introduced to a completely new curriculum.The Grade 1 pupils will now be taught a competency based syllabus that places strong emphasis on the development of essential competencies, skills, values and attitudes.

“This will prepare learners to become effective contributors in the country’s economy and social development as well as becoming global citizens who can compare internationally,” said Education and Training Minister Lady Howard-Mabuza.

In 2020 the new curriculum will be introduced in preschools as the country strives to make learning meaningful to every child, including those with special needs.

The main aim is to enable pupils ability to survive even if they fail to make through primary school.