eSwatini rolls out national de-worming, rotavirus vaccination

The ministry of health in eSwatini has rolled out an annual national vaccination exercise against the rotavirus and also started giving out de-worming tablets to over 30, 000 school-going children.The two exercises under Mass Medicines Administration (MMA) were prompted by the fact that cases of diarrhoea caused by the rotavirus usually escalate between June and August of every year, with the highest number of fatalities being at 36 in 2014.

Vusi Lokotfwako from the epidemiology department said, parents should bring their children aged five and downwards for the vaccination exercise which began on Monday.

For those who are attending school, parents should, sign consent forms to allow teachers to administer the Albendazole and Praziquantel for worms and bilharzias.”