eSwatini rubbishes claims King Mswati infected with COVID-19

eSwatini government spokesperson Sabelo Dlamini on Tuesday dismissed claims that King Mswati III is sick and in quarantine after contracting COVID-19, an illness caused by Coronavirus.In a statement, Dlamini refuted claims by local and foreign online publications suggesting that the king, who has been away from public eye for two months, was bed-ridden after being infected with the Coronavirus.

“Government has noted fake social reports claiming His Majesty King Mswati III is critically ill with COVID-19. This is purely fake news. His Majesty is well and in good health,” the official said.

He said such fake news is perpetuated by elements bent on sowing confusion and panic among Swatis and should be dismissed with the contempt that it deserves.

“Government wishes to warn perpetuators of such misinformation that they are in breach of COVID-19 regulations and risk prosecution,” Dlamini warned.