eSwatini sends one million donated items to Mozambique

The first consignment of Cyclone Idai donations from eSwatini was loaded into five trucks and sent to Mozambique on Friday.The Red Cross Society and the Deputy Prime Minister’s (DPM) Office dispatched the items worth about $150 000 to be escorted by three Members of Parliament who will hand them over to President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo.

Speaking shortly before departure, DPM Themba Masuku said, “There are one million items in those five trucks. There are still more donations coming in. This is great news because it means the second consignment is going to be ready in no time.”

He said the government of Eswatini would also be contributing $71 000 in cash, which will possibly be sent to Mozambique along with the next consignment of goods.

Red Cross Secretary Danger Nhlabatsi said they had faced quite a number of challenges while preparing and packing the donations, which led to delayed progress, as this was the first time the Red Cross Office in Eswatini was doing this.

The cyclone that hit in March this year did not only kill and displace people, but it also destroyed the city of Beira as it continued over 17 days consecutive days.