eSwatini sets aside $13.7m for COVID-19 vaccine

eSwatini has set aside E200 million (US$13.7 million) to ensure that its entire 1.3 million population has access to COVID-19 vaccines, officials said on Tuesday.Acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku confirmed in a statement that King Mswati III has approved a budget of E200 million.

Masuku said King Mswati III has ordered Swatis cooperate with the Ministry of Health once the vaccine arrives in the country.

eSwatini is participating in the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization and hopes to receive enough vaccines for 20 percent of its population via the facility free of charge.

The principal secretary in the health ministry, Simon Zwane had earlier told reporters that the government wants to purchase the remaining 80 percent using its own resources and has earmarked E200 million for that purpose.

eSwatini has so far recorded 10,138 COVID-19 cases which have resulted in 195 deaths since March 2020.