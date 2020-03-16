eSwatini shuts down borders with South Africa

The kingdom of eSwatini on Monday shut down six of its ten land borders with South Africa to minimise the movement of people and slow down the spread of the coronavirus.The decision was taken after South Africa closed down 35 border crossings with neighbouring Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho, Namibia and eSwatini.

Home Affairs Principal Secretary, Nhlanhla Nxumalo said the borders that will remain closed indefinitely are Sicunusa/Emahlatini, Lundzi/Waverley, Sandlane/Nersron, Bulembu/Josefsdaal, Gege/Bothashoop and Nsalitje/Onverwacht.

The major borders, Ngwenya/Oshoek, Lavumisa/Piet Ritief and Matsama/Jeppesrief are still open to the movement of peoples and goods.

Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini promised to release on Wednesday a comprehensive plan of how government intends to fight the coronavirus outbreak.