eSwatini spends $11m annually on diabetes treatment – Official

eSwatini spends about $10.9 million a year on dialysis treatment for more than 1,000 diabetes patients, an official said on Wednesday.Swaziland Diabetics Association official Dumsile Mavuso said during the launch of diabetes month in Mbabane that the country has also witnessed an increase in complications leading to amputations of limbs.

“The country’s hospitals amputate over 50 patients per month and spends millions in dialysis of patients as it is offered for free up to three times a week per patient,” Mavuso said.

She said the level of both types of diabetes was rising as it now affects even children below the age of five years.

The official said an estimated 30 percent of children in the country are obese, a condition that put them at risk of getting Type 2 diabetes.

The International Diabetes Day will be commemorated on November 14, 2018.