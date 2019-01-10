eSwatini: Storm destroys 178 homes

Floods following a storm this week in eSwatini brought down 178 homes and reportedly killed 20 goats that are believed to have drowned.The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) conducted an assessment on Wednesday in the affected areas upon receiving reports.

“We discovered that apart from the damage, food security has also been threatened in the areas as most of the crops were destroyed in the

fields.

“We distributed aid, but unfortunately we could not replace the livestock as our core mandate is on structure replacement and saving

lives,” said NDMA communications manager Wandile Mavuso.

Ever since the storms started at the beginning of the rainy season, some roads and low level bridges have been damaged, leading to schools

and clinics being inaccessible to people.

It would be recalled that during the month of December, lightening claimed the lives of six people in the country.