eSwatini: Suspected Coronavirus case tests negative

An eSwatini woman suspected of having contracted Coronavirus (Covid-19) has tested negative of the dreaded disease, health officials announced on Monday.Ministry of Health director of health services Vusi Magagula said results of blood specimen sent to South Africa testing last week have cleared the patient of Covid-19.

“It is pleasing to report that the results were negative for Covid-19. It is further pleasing that the patient is recovering well and responding to treatment,” Magagula said in a statement.

He added: “There is no other suspect case in eSwatini at this moment.”

The official said the experience, which caused panic around the country last week, has “assisted in shaping up our preparedness and response plan as we ensure Emaswati are safe from this global health threat.”