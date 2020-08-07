eSwatini teachers up in arms over schools reopening

Teachers in eSwatini are up in arms against a government decision to embark on a phased reopening of schools despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has so far claimed 55 lives in the country.The Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT) has taken the eSwatini government to the labour court over its decision to reopen schools in July despite a spike in coronavirus cases in the southern African kingdom. There were 2,968 COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

Examination-sitting classes returned to school on July 6 despite protests from teachers and parents.

The Ministry of Education is also adamant that other senior classes such as Form Threes and primary school-leaving Grade Sevens should also return to school.

SNAT has taken the government to the labour court, arguing that the situation is not yet conducive for children to return to school as most schools are not sufficiently prepared to respond to the demands of COVID-19.

In its application, the association argued that both students and teachers are in danger of contracting COVID-19 if they continue going to school.

According to SNAT secretary general Sikelela Dlamini, more than 20 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported in schools.

What is worrying the teachers is that most of the schools where the cases have been reported continued to operate as if nothing happened, putting teachers and students at risk.