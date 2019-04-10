eSwatini tightens cholera surveillance following cyclone

eSwatini is monitoring diarrhoea diseases following an outbreak of cholera in neighbouring Mozambique.Mozambique is recovering from the effects of Cyclone Idai which ravaged the Beira province and killed over 400 people in March.

Epidemiologist Vusi Lokotfwako said, “We are monitoring diarrhoea occurrences on a weekly basis. We have also trained 45 nurse managers across the country to strengthen cholera case detention.

Reports suggest that Doctors without Borders has treated over 100 people for cholera in Beira, Dondo and Nhambane, Mozambique.