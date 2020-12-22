Eswatini tightens COVID-19 measures amid surge in cases

The Eswatini government has introduced a restriction on the size and timing of public gatherings and stricter enforcement of a night curfew with effect from Tuesday as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid fears of a second wave of the pandemic.Announcing the new measures, contained in the Prevention and Combating of the Spread of Coronavirus – COVID 19 During the Festive Season Directives 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said no one would be allowed to consume liquor at a public gathering.

“A person shall not consume liquor at a gathering, including a family gathering of more than 20 people,” Masuku said in the measures that were gazetted on Tuesday.

Restaurants or food outlets are, with immediate effect, prohibited from selling or serving liquor after 7pm (1700 GMT) and there would be no sporting, art or entertainment activities allowed between Tuesday and 6 January 2021 when the regulations are expected to be reviewed.

In a move that effectively bans the traditional New Year’s Eve parties, the deputy premier said no gatherings would be allowed after 8pm, while “night vigils and crossover events or parties are prohibited”.

Non-essential traveling between 11pm and 4 am is prohibited, he added.

Those wishing to convene public gatherings are required to apply for permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs at least seven days before the planned event.

The new measures came as Eswatini has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Lizzie announced that 135 new cases were recorded on Monday, bringing the total to 7,562 since March.

The measures also come as neighbouring South Africa has announced the discovery of a new strain of the virus that has brought the world to a halt since the beginning of the year.