eSwatini tightens screws on recruitment of foreign lawyers

eSwatini Attorney General Sifiso Khumalo has ordered local attorneys not to engage foreign advocates for cases that are not complicated and can be handled by locals.The official said his decision was meant to protect clients who, at the end of the day, have to fork out huge legal bills as these advocates come at a high cost.

“The Law Society of Swaziland must seriously consider if it was still beneficial for the profession to import South African advocates to deal with cases in the Kingdom of eSwatini,” Khumalo said on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the ultimate thing, whether one was a lawyer, a judge or chief justice, was to serve the people who use the justice system.

Further, the attorney general reminded lawyers that their main duty was to assist the courts through maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, showing utmost respect for the courts and following rules and procedures of the profession.