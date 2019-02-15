eSwatini to empower 100, 000 on stock exchange – PM

The Prime Minister of eSwatini, Ambrose Dlamini on Friday launched an Automation Trading System to be used in recruiting 100, 000 people into the stock exchange.“The eSwatini Stock Exchange (ESE) has recruited 20 resource persons who will be traversing the country educating the public on how to save and invest in the capital markets, with the aim of reaching 100, 000 individuals by the end of the financial year 2019/20,” he said.

Speaking at the Royal Villas on Friday, Dlamini said these developments stand to elevate the ESE to be in line with global trends thus enabling the exchange to introduce a wide range of innovative products that speak to both local and international investors.



“Without doubt, capital markets, as observed in many a developed country, play a vital role in economic development” he added.

The premier said as a means to resuscitate the ailing economy, the country needed to put in effort to stimulating the issuance of securities by sensitizing entrepreneurs on fund raising opportunities in the capital markets.

“We all know that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are major catalysts in the development of economies, as they constitute a major part of industrial activity.”

He added: “We encourage the use of new and contemporary communication tools during the public education campaigns, including capitalizing on the widely popular social media platforms, especially in reaching out to the youth,” the premier concluded.