eSwatini to hold first-ever Albino beauty pageant

eSwatini will this year hold the first-ever beauty pageant for people living with albinism, the Association of People with Albinism in eSwatini announced on Wednesday.Association chairperson Philemon Gama said the main aim of the proposed Miss/Mr Albino beauty pageant is raise awareness among members of public on issues related with people living with albinism.

He said winners of the contest would be appointed Albinism Ambassadors, representing the country at regional and international events.

The date of the contest would be revealed at a later stage, Gama said.