eSwatini to test 20 000 Covid-19 patients locally

eSwatini will now be able to conduct Covid-19 tests locally, thanks to the donation of 20 089 test kits by Chinese Businessman Jack Ma.The consignment of test kits, 741 protective suits, 100 000 surgical masks and 1 111 face shields arrived on Thursday through the King Mswati III International Airport

The Ministry of Health said this would relieve the country from having to send specimen to a South African laboratory. Out of the 408 results that were sent to South Africa, 247 were negative while 122 are still pending.

Currently, eSwatini’s Covid-19 cases have risen to nine, the latest patient being a 33-year-old man who travelled to South Africa.

Classification of the nine Covid-19 patients shows that they are aged between 24 years and 55 years; five are female and four are male.