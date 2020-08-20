eSwatini unveils post-COVID-19 economic recovery body

The eSwatini government on Thursday unveiled an advisory body to drive the country’s post-coronavirus economic recovery programme.Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini said the newly formed Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan Delivery Unit would be chaired by Commerce Minister Manqoba Khumalo and would be coordinated by the eSwatini Economic Policy Analysis and Research Centre.

The main role of the unit is to drive the implementation of economic recovery projects, in particular activities aimed at accelerating “development strategies for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to ensure they are an integral part of the recovery plan.”

“More importantly, the unit is tasked with the responsibility of removing all barriers that may derail the implementation of the plan.”

He added: “Members of the committee are: Victor Nxumalo who represents government, Nathi Dlamini representing Business eSwatini, Thuli Dladla from the Federation of eSwatini Business Community, Bhekizwe Maziya from the Youth Enterprise Fund and Sithofeni Ginindza who is a key enabler.”

He said the Economic Recovery Plan is an aggressive road map for achieving a quick and sustainable turnaround for the economy in the face of the damage caused by COVID-19 and other global economic shocks.

“We are forging ahead with the objective of allowing our economy to be private sector led in order to achieve sustained economic growth, create jobs and create wealth,” the premier said.

He said the plan “is deliberately designed to create abundant opportunities for the different components of the economy, particularly the MSMEs, Youth and Women.”

“It fully recognizes the importance of fully involving SMEs, women and our youth in our development drive.”