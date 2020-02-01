eSwatini urged by China to cut ties with Taiwan

The Chinese Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa has told eSwatini that there would be no business benefits unless the two countries forged diplomatic relations.In a statement released on Friday and signed by Ambassador Lin Songtian, China states that, “Countries in the world must change themselves with the trend of a changing world and the times, or will be changed.”

He said all the embassies and consulate generals of China, except the Embassy of China in Pretoria, have been closed for eSwatini citizens to apply for visas to mainland China.

The ambassador described this as an embarrassing situation that that will cripple eSwatini’s businesses and the country’s economic development.

“Such an embarrassing situation is a result of eSwatini defying the One-China Principle and maintaining so-called” diplomatic ties” with the Taiwan authorities, a province of the PRC,” the statement reads.

The ambassador said it was China’s hope that the government of eSwatini and the people could see through the reality of the changing world and make the right political judgement and decision cut off its relations with Taiwan.

“eSwatini is a UN member and has the obligation to abide by the UN resolutions. Otherwise it will be a transgressor of international rules and norms and be isolated from the international community.”

China, which is the second largest trading partner of eSwatini after South Africa, said it the it would not allow to continue trade between two countries that do not have diplomatic relations.

It was said that the door at the Pretoria Embassy would open or close based on the choice of the eSwatini people and government as the ball was in their court.