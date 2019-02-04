eSwatini: US embassy ends month-long shutdown

Published on 04.02.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

A four-week shutdown of the US embassy in eSwatini has come to an end following President Donald Trump’s decision to fund government operations.The mission opened for regular business on Monday, APA can confirm.

The embassy had closed on December 22, 2018 after Ambassador Lisa Peterson announced that there was a lapse in appropriation of funding to parts of the US government.

All along, only the scheduled issuance of visas and passports was available at the embassy.

Areas that got affected during the suspension of other operations included humanitarian assistance, and foreign aid around the world.

It also affected activities around the embassy’s social media platforms.