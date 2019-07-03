eSwatini: Using beauty pageant to break down barriers against albinos

As in many other African countries, it is not so easy to be a person living with albinism in eSwatini.From stigmatisation and lack of access to skin essential products to inadequate government or corporate assistance and the omnipresent threat of falling victim to marauding gangs of ritual murderers, people living with albinism in eSwatini often feel the world conspires against them.

For the vast majority, assimilation into society is as draining and discouraging as it is to eradicate racism. Society harshly treats people with albinism, often condemning them to a hermit lifestyle and avoiding mainstream human endeavours.

However, all that could be a thing of the past in the Kingdom of eSwatini in southern Africa.

The Swaziland Association of Persons with Albinism (SAPA) has been at the forefront of efforts to pull down barriers that militate against the assimilation of albinos into society by raising awareness about the condition.

The exact number of people living with albinism in eSwatini is unknown, according to SAPA chairperson Philemon Gama.

He said proposed Miss/Mr Albinism Beauty Pageant set for August 10 in the capital Mbabane is one of the initiatives by association to raise awareness about the condition as well as to build self-esteem among people living with albinism.

About 20 contestants have been unveiled for the contest, who main objective is not only to show that people living with albinism are capable of anything, but also to educate people about the condition.

The eSwatini National Council of Arts and Culture (ENCAC) described the pageant as an opportunity for people living with albinism to build their confidence, learn about human rights in general and also raise awareness about issues that are affecting them.

“The ENCAC will give the contestants all the support they need, including cultural orientation to ensure they appropriately represent eSwatini at international competitions,” ENCAC chief executive Stanley Dlamini said.

Winners of the pageant will represent eSwatini at the southern African regional competition scheduled for October in Zimbabwe, according to Dlamini.

He said the young people will also share experience with their counterparts from other countries and get knowledge on how they solve challenges they are faced with and even equip themselves with skills on how to start income-generating businesses.