Eswatini welcomes WHO’s first ever list of tests for diagnosis

Eswatini has welcomed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) first-ever catalogue identifying 113 tests to improve diagnosis, APA can report.Some of these tests on the list that was published on the WHO website on 15 May 2018 do not require electricity or trained personnel while others are more sophisticated and therefore intended for larger medical facilities.

The list contains 113 products, of which 58 are listed for detection and diagnosis of a wide range of common conditions, providing an essential package that can form the basis for screening and managing patients.

The remaining 55 tests are designed for the detection, diagnosis and monitoring of “priority” diseases such as HIV,

tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus and syphilis.

“Eswatini is happy about the latest list of tests released by WHO,” said Dr Velephi Okello, the Deputy Director of Health Services.

“This is good news because we always rely on WHO for guidance on health issue so if they have brought affordable tests we welcome them because we know they are effective as WHO is a reliable global organisation” Dr Okello said.

The doctor said a delegation from the ministry of Health was already in Geneva where she hoped they would discuss this among other health issues.

She said WHO was cognisant of the fact that developing countries had shortcomings when it came to conducing health research and that is why it was assisting in that and other aspects.

“Otherwise developed countries conduct their own health research. We will be glad to adopt these recommendations as soon as they come out officially”.

When asked what change this could bring to the Health system, Dr Okello said it could mean that some tests can now be conducted at even the smallest of health facilities; something she said would enable early treatment while the patient is being referred to larger health institution for further attention.

Some of the tests are suitable for primary health care facilities, where laboratory services are often poorly resourced and sometimes non-existent, such as tests that can rapidly diagnose a child for acute malaria or glucometers to test diabetes.

The list concentrates on in vitro tests – that is, tests of human specimens like blood and urine.