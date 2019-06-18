eSwatini’s annualised inflation slows to 1.6% in May

eSwatini’s annualised inflation rate was marginally lower in May at 1.6 percent on the back of decreases in the cost of amenities and gas during the month, APA learnt here on Tuesday.According to data from the Central Statistical Office, the country’s year-on-year inflation was 0.2 percentage points lower than the 1.8 percent recorded in April.

The decline was attributed to decreases in the cost of housing, electricity, water, gas and other fuels, whose increases slowed from 0.9 percent in April to 0.3 percent in May.

The slowdown in the rate of inflation came despite marginal increases in restaurant and hotel charges, which increased to 1 percent in May from 0.1 percent the previous month.