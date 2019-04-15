eSwatini’s apex bank denies knowledge of Gaddafi’s $30million

The Central Bank of Eswatini (CBE) has come out to clear its name regarding about $30 million claimed to have been brought to eSwatini by former South African President Jacob Zuma.“The Central Bank of eSwatini wishes to inform the nation and the international community that it is not holding and has never held money from a former President of the Republic of South Africa as it has been alleged in recent media reports locally and abroad,” CBE Governor Majozi Sithole said in a statement.

He said by law and in practice, the Bank only held money for the eSwatini government and locally licensed commercial banks.

“The Central Bank of Eswatini would like to apologize to His Majesty King Mswati III, Her Majesty Indlovukazi, the entire Swazi nation at large and anyone adversely affected by these false allegations,” the statement further says.