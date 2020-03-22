eSwatini’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to four

Three more people have been confirmed to be having COVID-19, a disease resulting from coronavirus infection.Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi on Saturday said two of the three new cases involved people who had visited coronavirus-hit countries in the past month while the third one may have contracted the disease locally.

This brings to four the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the southern African kingdom after a woman was diagnosed with the disease on March 13. The woman is reported to have recovered.

In response to the virus outbreak, the government has set up a committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku whose mandate is to institute measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

It comprises businesspeople, religious leaders and representatives of labour unions and non-governmental organisations.