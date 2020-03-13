eSwatini’s flagship festival cancelled due to COVID-19

This year’s MTN Bushfire Festival in eSwatini has been cancelled by the organizers as a precaution to minimize the spread of coronavirus which is now a global pandemic.The music and arts event that gathers 29, 000 fans to Malkerns, eSwatini was named Africa’s Top Festival by the BBC and announced by CNN as one of the seven best music festivals.

It was slated for May 29 to 31, 2020.

The media learnt during a press briefing held at the event’s annual host venue, the House On Fire on Friday that after consultations with stakeholders such as the ministry of Health and sponsors, it was agreed that it should be called off until 2021.

“The MTN Bushfire team recognizes the massive positive economic impact that the festival has on local creative industries and eSwatini’s economy on a larger scale. However, the overriding priority for MTN Bushfire is the safety and security of everyone involved in staging such a high-profile, globally-recognised event,” said founder, Jiggs Throne.

The festival plays an annual role of giving back to the nation by pumping in US$126 600 to the Young Heroes, an organisation that provides food, clothing, health and education to over 1 000 orphans.

The hotel industry is also set to suffer as most hotels situated in the periphery of Malkerns were already fully booked on the weekend that the event was scheduled for.