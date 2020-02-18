eSwatini’s SACU receipts to rise by 32.5%

eSwatini’s share of Southern African Customs Union (SACU) receipts is expected to rise by 32.5 percent during the 2020/21 financial year, Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg announced on Tuesday.Rijkenberg told a post-budget meeting in Mbabane that SACU receipts for eSwatini are expected to increase to US$556,000 in 2020/21, up from US$420,000 during the previous financial year.

The minister tabled a US$1.6-billion national budget for the

upcoming year, which was an increase of US$179 million from the 2019/20 budget

of US$1.4 billion.

He also noted an 18.4 percent increase in domestic revenue collection, which he attributed to proposed policy measures aimed at increasing revenue receipts