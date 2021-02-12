International › APA

Ethiopia: 108 rape cases reported in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Published on 12.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

At least 108 rape cases were reported by health centers in Tigray regional state of Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has disclosed.The commission Friday said in statement that based on  the information it gathered from hospitals and health professionals in  the regional capital, 52 rape cases were reported in Mekelle hospital,  27 in Ayder, 22 in Adigrat and 7 in Wuquro hospitals.

The  commission said there could be scores of unreported rape cases as  victims were not able to access or provide testimony as security  establishments like police stations and health centers were either  destroyed or not active.  

The commission said the curfew in the  regional state could be another constraint hindering the victims to  report their cases in time.

According to the commission’s  statement, out of 20 children who were receiving medical treatment in  Ayder hospital, 16 of them were victims of anxiety due to the conflict  between Tigray forces and the federal government.

The commission  further said all inmates who had been in 10 detention centers had  escaped following  dysfunction of security and civil institutions.

