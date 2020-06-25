Ethiopia: 114-year-old “beat coronavirus”

A 114-year old Ethiopian man has survived a coronavirus infection, according to Dr Yared Agidew, whose hospital in Addis Ababa treated the centenarian.Dr Yared Agidew posted on his Facebook page in Amharic news about the man’s remarkable recovery after being admitted at the hospital with the virus which is usually fatal for patients who are over eighty years old.

According to Dr Yared the patient has been nursed back to full health.

He praised the effort of Ethiopian health workers in saving the man’s life.

75 people have died of the virus in Ethiopia where there are up to 5000 coronavirus cases.