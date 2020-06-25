International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia: 114-year-old “beat coronavirus”

Published on 25.06.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

A 114-year old Ethiopian man has survived a coronavirus infection, according to Dr Yared Agidew, whose hospital in Addis Ababa treated the centenarian.Dr Yared Agidew posted on his Facebook page in Amharic news about the man’s remarkable recovery after being admitted at the hospital with the virus which is usually fatal for patients who are over eighty years old.

According to Dr Yared the patient has been nursed back to full health.

He praised the effort of Ethiopian health workers in saving the man’s life.

75 people have died of the virus in Ethiopia where there are up to 5000 coronavirus cases.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top