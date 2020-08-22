Ethiopia: 1829 COVID-19 cases in one day

Published on 22.08.2020 at 01h21 by APA News

Ethiopia on Friday reported a record 1829 COVID19 cases, taking the total cases to 37, 665.The new cases were identified out of the 23, 035 the laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours, according to a daily report of the Ethiopian Ministry of Health.

The country also reported 17 deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 637.

The total number of recoveries has reached 13, 913 as additional 337 patients recovered from the disease in the reported period.

There are now 21, 678 active cases in Ethiopia, of which 248 are in a severe condition.

The country has so far conducted 694, 093 laboratory tests.

Out of the total infections, more than 23,000 cases have been reported in the capital, Addis Ababa out of 348,109 laboratory tests.

A number of protests that occurred in different parts of the country reportedly increased coronavirus infections in the horn African nation.