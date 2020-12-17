Ethiopia: 19 killed in fresh massacre

At least 19 people were killed and dozens others wounded in a targeted attack in west Wollega zone of Ethiopia’s Oromo State, an official has confirmed.The attack was committed by armed men who were believed to be members of the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and most of the victims, as has always been the case in the past two years, are ethnic Amharas.

The region’s communication office head, Getachew Balcha on Thursday told local media that 13 of the victims were ethnic Amharas and the rest were Oromos who were living in Nedjo district of west Wollega,.

The massacre happened on Tuesday night in the umugu district of Horo Guduru zone.

The military wing of the OLF is said to be behind the massacre, according to the regional government.

Mr. Getachew claimed that the regional government took actions against 782 OLF guerrilla fighters.

As was with other previous assertions, the regional government says that OLF forces who perpetrated the attack were trained by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)

The regional government has removed 808 individuals who have been working with the regional government for allegedly collaborating with the attackers.