Ethiopia: 32 prisoners released from Egyptian jails

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived home on Monday along with 32 Ethiopian prisoners released from Egyptian jails for reasons of clemency.The prisoners were reportedly released on Sunday by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, following a request by the new Ethiopian leader, who during the weekend paid an official visit to Egypt.

The Ethiopian prisoners included children and their mothers who were detained from 10 months to four years in Egyptian prisons. They were in tears as they expressed their joy upon their arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

It would be recalled that APA has reported the release of prisoners after official requests made, when the new Ethiopian PM recently embarked on official visits to Sudan, Kenya, and Saudi Arabia.

In a related development, Ethiopia’s ambassador to Egypt, Taye Atsekeselssie, on Monday told journalists that the remains of 12 Ethiopian refugees beheaded by ISIS terrorists in April 2016 in Libya will be recovered from their burial place in Egypt.

Agreement was reached between the leaders of the two countries to recover the remains of the deceased, and repatriate them for proper burial at home, he announced.

International news media also reported that the issue of construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam came up during the visit, and that the new Ethiopian leader reassured El Sisi that Egypt’s water supply from the Nile River would not be adversely affected.