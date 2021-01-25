International › APA

Happening now

Ethiopia: 51 more missiles, rockets uncovered in Tigray-Official

Published on 26.01.2021 at 00h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The fourth mechanized division of the Ethiopian Defense Forces has uncovered 51 rockets and missiles that were hidden by the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in a jungle near a town in Tigray region.All of them are air-to-surface missiles and rockets. They were placed near fuel tankers and acetylene. Had they been exploded, they could have destroyed everything including the nearby airport, Head of North Command of Ethiopia’s Air Force Colonel Wendu Kindu has said in a briefing on Monday.

Early last month, the Ethiopian defense forces took control of several rockets and missiles in Mekele, capital of Tigray, after it declared victory over the TPLF force.

TPLF had shelled Ethiopian and Eritrean cities three times by rockets without causing serious damage.

Former President of the Tigray region Debretsion Gebremichael whose whereabouts is not known yet, had confirmed missile strikes targeting the airport in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, calling it a “legitimate target.”

In a text message, Deberetsion said TPLF was fighting 16 Eritrean divisions, without offering proof. Officials from the TPLF had blamed Eritrea for helping Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the conflict with Tigray.

According to the head, the hunt for more fugitive leaders of TPLF and search for more missiles and rockets are well on progress. 

It is recalled that the Ethiopian army uncovered 22 fuel tanks that were buried by the rebellious TPLF near Mekelle city.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top