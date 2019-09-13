Ethiopia: A grenade attack leaves nine people injured

A grenade attack at a police station in Burayu town, 10 kilometers west of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, has left nine people injured.Police in a statement said they have arrested individuals suspected of throwing a hand grenade at the Oromia police camp in Burayu town.

“Nine people sustained minor injuries in the grenade attack occurred on Thursday at 7:30 pm local time, according to a statement the Oromia Regional State Communication Bureau.

Among those who sustained injuries include a police officer. He got medical care at the camp and later he was discharged, the statement said.

The remaining eight individuals, including a female cook at the camp, have been going back to their homes after receiving medical treatment at the Police Hospital in Addis Ababa, it added.

The suspects are under investigation, said the added.

The attack was occurred on the national holiday marking the beginning of the New Ethiopian New year.