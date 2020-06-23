Ethiopia accuses Egypt of cyber attacks to disrupt economic activities

Published on 23.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Ethiopian Information Networks Security Agency (INSA) has accused Egypt of cyber attacks to disrupt economic and infrastructure development activities in Ethiopia.The agency on Tuesday in a statement said it has foiled all the cyber attacks orchestrated by Egypt based hackers on June 17, 19, 20 and 21, 2020.

“The cyber attacks were conducted by hacker groups named Cyber Hopes Group, Anubis. Hacker and Security bypass, the agency stated.

The agency claimed the cyber criminals have made longtime preparations, and attempted a severe attack on institutions especially on Friday, June 19/2020 and Saturday, June 20, 2020.

According to the agency, the attackers tried to disrupt websites of 13 public and 4 nongovernmental organizations, the agency explained.

The attackers targeted ICT infrastructures and websites of Public service rendering institutions, security organizations and other public and private institutions.

“Cyber Hopes Group, Anubis.Hacker and Security Bypass have claimed responsibility for attempting the attacks and admitted that their objective was posing burdens on Ethiopia related the water filling of the Grand Renaissance Dam,” the agency’s statement added

The attack would have posed complicated economic, political and psychological pressures in the country if the agency had failed to combat the attempted assault, it is stated.