Ethiopia accuses international media of providing distorted, unfair coverage

The government of Ethiopia accused international media outlets of providing distorted and unfair coverage to its mobilization call in the face of continued aggression by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).In a statement issued Thursday, Ethiopia Current Issues Fact office said some international media have reported about the call but the coverage was rather done in a malicious way.

The office said that the presentation of the coverage was in a “skewed way and perhaps super malicious way and most have chosen rather to distort a nation’s call for survival as a call against Tigray.

Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Reuters, AFP and BBC are among international media outlets cited in the statement for distorting coverage of the national call.

The government also criticized that the media outlets did not adequately and properly report about the atrocities that the TPLF carried out in the Amahra and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

Last week, in the Afar region alone, the TPLF massacred over 200 civilians when it shelled a school and health facility that was used as a shelter for displaced people. Over 100 of the victims are children, over which UNICEF issued a statement of “concern.”

Also, more than 300,000 people are displaced as a result of TPLF renewed military attacks in the Amhara and Afar regions.