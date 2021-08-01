Ethiopia accuses Sudan of building military base in disputed areas

Ethiopia accused Sudan of building military bases in the Ethiopian territories where the Sudanese army occupied by force in November 2020, an official has said.Briefing journalists on Friday, Spokesperson of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dina Mufti said Sudan’s move to build a military base in the Ethiopian territory is “unacceptable.”.

It is to be recalled that Sudan took control of Ethiopian territories in early November 2020 as Addis Ababa launched a law enforcement operation in the region.

He said Sudan should refrain from aggravating the worsening situations between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has been trying to bring the matter to the attention of the international community, but no state or non-state actor has, so far, condemned Sudan’s invasion of the Ethiopian territories, the spokesperson said.