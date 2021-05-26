Ethiopia accuses TPLF rebels of “Tigray bloodbath”

Fighters of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have killed 22 civilians including leaders and staff of the provisional administration, according to a statement released by the Ethiopian government on Wednesday.The government’s Emergency Fact Check, which is in charge of releasing information in relation to law enforcement operations in the Tigray region reported that TPLF’s forces also kidnapped 20 and wounded four others in targeted attacks against members of provisional administration.

Such alleged “bloodbaths” are said to have taken place since November last year.

“TPLF which claims it was fighting for the people of Tigray has attacked a total of 46 civilians and burned down houses in the region,” the statement claimed.

Now in its sixth month, the conflict in Tigray shows no sign of slowing down and humanitarian agencies fear the crisis could get even worse.

This week a top UN official and the UK government have warned of a serious risk of famine in Tigray.

Mark Lowcock, the under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief, told the UN Security Council that violence against civilians and the destruction of property were continuing in Tigray.