Ethiopia AG to pursue ex Speaker again in TPLF case

Published on 27.05.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Attorney General is set to file charges against former speaker of the House of the Federation Keria Ibrahim for the second time after she allegedly declined to appear before a court as a witness against jailed leaders of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). information reaching APA on Wednesday suggests.Last March, the Federal High Court freed Keria Ibrahim, former executive member of TPLF on bail citing no conditions for her release.

Keria who surrendered to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) following the capture of Mekele, Tigray’s capital in November last year reportedly unveiled key military information which ENDF had used to apprehend and exterminate several leaders of the TPLF. 

The former house speaker reportedly had agreed to testify against TPLF leaders before court provided that she was released and secured government’s protection.

At a court hearing in February, the police claimed they have secured ten witnesses to testify against Keria on her alleged roles in crimes associated with the TPLF leadership.

She allegedly consulted with TPLF leaders and gave orders for the implementation of crimes during the conflict in Tigray. 

   

