Ethiopia airlifts over 1, 800 migrant workers from Saudi Arabia

Ethiopia has airlifted more than 1, 800 Ethiopian migrant workers who were stranded in Saudi Arabia, over the last two days.356 women migrants, as well as 59 children and minors, are among these repatriates, the country’s Ministry of Labour said on Wednesday in a statement. The remaining 1,148 are male migrant workers.

Ethiopia has been returning tens of thousands of its citizens detained in the Gulf nation for illegal entry.

“The returnees have received the necessary support upon arrival at the airport and shelter centers in Addis Ababa,” says the Ministry. “They are now getting help to rejoin their families.”

After a two and half month pause, Ethiopia launched the second round of the repatriation on November 21, 2022. To date, 18,280 Ethiopians have arrived home.

The ongoing second-round repatriation push aims to bring 30,000 migrants held in dire situations in Saudi Arabia back to their country.

The east African nation repatriated over 100,000 migrants, who entered into the Kingdom illegally, during its first repatriation program, launched early 2022.