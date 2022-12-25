Ethiopia amends law for foreign business transactions

Ethiopia has amended its National Payment System Proclamation to allow foreign operators to engage in payment system business in the country.Lawmakers ratified the amended payment system bill during their regular session with a view to creating a competitive environment in the country’s payment service, the new law released on Saturday said.

The proclamation gives the National Bank of Ethiopia the authority to grant a license to payment instrument issuer or payment system operator.

The amended proclamation will allow foreign nationals to engage in a payment instrument issuer or a payment system operator business In addition to Ethiopian nationals,” the law reads.

They will engage in the business by raising capital fully paid in foreign currency, and may also be required to pay an additional fee in forex for joining the protected sector, as per the new law.

While agreeing with the need to have the proclamation, some MPs, however, questioned its compliance with the existing Baking Proclamation which governs the financial sector.

In response, National Bank of Ethiopia Governor Yinagar Dessie (Ph.D.), said the duties of payment operators and banking service providers are different in terms of their respective duties.

“That is why we are governed under two separate proclamations,” the Central Bank Governor said.

He also confirmed that a revised draft Banking Proclamation that allows foreign financial institutions to enter the sector is currently under discussion and will soon be tabled in the parliament for ratification.