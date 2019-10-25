Ethiopia and Egypt reach ‘win-win’ Nile deal

Ethiopia and Egypt have reached a consensus to utilize the River Nile in a way that will not compromise the interests of their people, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Friday.The consensus was reached during talks between Prime Minister Abiy and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

In a briefing on Friday, Abiy said both countries are keen to work together based on a win-win approach and thereby ensuring the benefit of their peoples.

Stating Egypt’s concern related to the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Abiy added “we have agreed that the technical committee look into it and to discuss it before a decision is reached.”

PM Abiy emphasised that the dam will not harm the Egyptian people’s interest but will instead ensure the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“The project should not be a center of attention. We have discussed on jointly planting trees to receive rainfall to which President el-Sisi responded positively,” the Premier said.

The premier stated that some media’s attempt to create conflict between the two countries will eventually decline while the project will continue to realize development.

“We can have political discussions while the technical experts who have met for the fifth round so far will continue separately and it will not obstruct the technical committee’s work” he reiterated.

Ethiopia began to construct GERD in 2011 to fill the power deficit it is facing and for use for its economic development.

Downstream countries particularly Egypt have shown concern from the outset that it may affect their share and use of the water of the Nile.