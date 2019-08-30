Ethiopia and Kenya in border security alliance

The Ethiopian and Kenyan Attorney Generals Office have signed an agreement to partner against crimes and human trafficking along their common border.Ethiopia’s Attorney General, Berhanu Tsegaye and Director of office of the Attorney-General of Kenya Noordin Mohamed Haji, signed the agreement on Friday in Addis Ababa on behalf of their respective countries.

This followed talks between Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta last April to combat cross-border crimes.

Their common border has been characterised by a plethora of problems – scarcity of pasture and water, cattle-rustling, politics of ethnicity and political/administrative boundary disputes.

With such clashes being the dominant motif in the region, leaders from the two countries have become frustrated by adverse impacts on trade, not just along their border but on wider regional integration and development between the two countries.

Kenya and Ethiopia provide a market of about 150 million people.

While Ethiopia is known for its agro- based industries such as leather and coffee, Kenya has a relatively advanced manufacturing and tourism sectors.

Attorney General Berhanu said the two countries also need to work together to address the plight of Ethiopians who are crossing the border along the two nations to reach South Africa, Tanzania and other countries.

Stressing the importance of combating terrorism and cross-border corruption, Attorney General Berhanu said Ethiopia wants to emulate Kenya’s experience in this regard and its capacity-building and technical supports.

The Director of the Office of the Attorney-General of Kenya, Noordin Mohamed Haji, commended Ethiopia’s ongoing economic, social and political reforms as well as its determination to combat corruption.

The director said he signed the deal to cement ties between the two nations with a view to cooperating in the fight against human trafficking and cross-border crimes.

He also invited Ethiopia to join the East African Association of Prosecutors (EAAP).