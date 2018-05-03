Ethiopia and Sudan agree joint port development

Ethiopia and Sudan on Thursday agreed to jointly develop and manage Port Sudan.The agreement was concluded on Thursday in Khartoum after the visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed held talks with President Omar Al-Bashir of Sudan on economic, diplomatic and border issues between the two neighbours.

According to a statement issued by Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Workneh Gebeyehu following the talks between the two leaders in Khartoum, their countries agreed to immediately implement the agreement in developing and jointly managing the port.

Landlocked Ethiopia has been using the port of Sudan as a gate for its northern and north-west regions.

The two leaders also reiterated their commitment to the 2015 tripartite agreement they signed with Egypt to resolve problems regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

“We are committed to the Declaration of Principles on the GERD (Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam) and to the importance of the tripartite committee,” President al-Bashir was quoted as saying.

The leaders have also agreed for free trade at border areas to strengthen the people-to-people relations between the two nations, according to Dr Workneh.

The Sudanese leader also accepted Prime Minister Dr Abiy’s request for the immediate release of Ethiopians jailed in Sudan for various reasons.

Addis Ababa’s agreement with Khartoum comes after its deal with Djibouti last Saturday to jointly develop its ports.

The new Ethiopian PM had held talks to that effect with President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti.