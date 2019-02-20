Ethiopia, Angola vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Published on 20.02.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

Ethiopia and Angola on Wednesday agreed to strengthen long-standing diplomatic relations.The consent was made during a discussion Ethiopia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene received the credentials of the newly appointed Angolan Ambassador to Addis Ababa, Francisco Jose da Cruz.

The officials also agreed to further strengthen cooperation on a range of areas including trade, tourism, and agriculture and aviation industry.

They have also agreed to establish a Joint Ministerial Commission in a bid to further consolidate the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Hirut noted that Ethiopia and Angola have long-standing relations.

She emphasized that the relations between the two countries as being excellent, ever since Ethiopia backed Angola’s anti-colonial struggle.

Ambassador Francisco Jose da Cruz on his part said Angola has an interest to move forward friendly relations with Ethiopia.

Indicating that the Ethiopian Airlines established strong foundation for the cooperation, he said the two countries will reinvigorate relations in agriculture, tourism, and aviation industry.

It was learnt that Ethiopia has been conducting diplomatic relations with Angola through its embassy in Zimbabwe. Angola opened its mission in Ethiopia in 1979.