Ethiopia: Another four suspected coronavirus cases quarantined

The Health ministry in Addis Ababa said another three Ethiopians and one Chinese have been quarantined on suspicion of contracting coronavirus from other countries.The ministry in a statement said on Monday that it has tightened screening against travelers arriving at Addis Ababa International Airport and 27 other border crossing points.

The ministry indicated that it has so far conducted coronavirus screening for 47, 162 travelers.

Following the screening, additional four people with suspected corona virus have been put into isolation in Addis Ababa and Axum city in northern Ethiopia, it said.

Three of the suspected cases were Ethiopian nationals and had been held in a quarantine center at Bole Chefa in Addis Ababa.

The fourth suspected case was a Chinese national and had been quarantined in Axum.

Preparations have been finalized to send their blood samples to South Africa for further examination, the ministry said.

Four Ethiopians were discharged from a quarantine center last week after the test results of the blood samples sent to South Africa proved negative for the virus.