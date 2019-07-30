Ethiopia apply measures to prevent Ebola

Published on 30.07.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

As part of efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola virus into the country, Ethiopia has announced the deployment of more than 290 medical officers nationwide mainly at border entry points.In a press briefing on Tuesday, Deputy Director General of Ethiopia Public Health Institute, Beyene Moges said the country has already established screening and quarantine centers at its international airports to prevent the spread of the virus.

The prevention has become necessary as Ethiopian Airlines flies to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries that share borders with the country.

Fever, severe headache, muscle pain, weakness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal (stomach) pain, and unexplained hemorrhage (bleeding or bruising) are among the symptoms of Ebola.

Two weeks ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola crisis in the DR Congo a public health emergency of international concern.

Following the WHO’s announcement, Ethiopia has been taking preventive measures by deploying medical officers, the Deputy Director said.

According to the official, preventive measures are underway through screening programs at the Addis Ababa Bole, Dire Dawa, Mekelle and Bahir Dar international airports.

At the airports, the medical officers are screening passengers coming into the country especially from DR Congo.

More than 17,000 passengers have so far been screened, he said.

Similar measures are also underway at 21 border checkpoints, Beyene stated.