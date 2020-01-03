Ethiopia approves new Anti-Terrorism Law

Published on 03.01.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

The Ethiopian Parliament has approved the new anti-terrorism law consisting of the article imposing death

penalty for terrorism.-The country’s anti-terrorism law enacted in 2009 was criticized for containing articles overly broad and

vague definitions of terrorism that are susceptible to misinterpretation and misapplication, which critics

said adversely affect the legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of expression and political opposition.

The new anti-terrorism law was approved on Thursday amid concerns raised by some lawmakers calling for

clarity on the definitions of some articles of the law, which they referred to as “vague”and many number

seats of the Parliament were vacant.

According to the revised anti-terrorism law, perpetrators of terror acts will attract 15 years

of rigorous imprisonment to capital punishment as opposed to the previous anti-terrorism law of the

country.

The revised anti-terrorism law states that the federal police can search, chase and apprehend criminals

of terror acts in any corner of the country sometimes without the knowledge of the regional security

forces.

In the previous Ethiopia’s anti-terrorism legislation, the House of Peoples Representatives was in charge

of labeling if an offence is a terror act or not, but the revised one provides this mandate to the council

of ministers.

Similarly, the previous anti terrorism law used to label those forces which were engaged in armed struggle against the government as “terrorist groups” but this one does not.

The Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs standing Committee of the House of Peoples Representatives

Tesfaye Daba said even though the national Parliament invited citizens to comment on the revised

Anti-terrorism and other laws, their participation was very minimal.

The government of Ethiopia was accused of using and abusing the anti-terrorism law to stifle dissent and

crack down on members of the legal opposition parties, human rights activists, journalists, bloggers and the

civil society, who criticize the ruling party and its policies and practices.